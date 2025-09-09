60,000 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Aris Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 4,584.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.68. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Capital One Financial lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

