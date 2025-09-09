63,675 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Freshpet by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Freshpet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Freshpet stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.07.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

