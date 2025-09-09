700,000 Shares in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. $ADGM Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.55% of Adagio Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adagio Medical Price Performance

Shares of ADGM stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Adagio Medical alerts:

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adagio Medical had a negative net margin of 12,465.28% and a negative return on equity of 248.26%.

Adagio Medical Profile

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.