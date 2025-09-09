845 Shares in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $189,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,778.62. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total transaction of $3,318,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,906.40. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $19,262,627. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CACC stock opened at $513.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.51. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

