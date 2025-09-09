8,604 Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after buying an additional 2,825,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,470,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,827 shares of company stock worth $12,550,282. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.