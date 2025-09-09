9,143 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,832,755 shares of company stock worth $619,935,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

