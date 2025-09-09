9,715 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,715 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after purchasing an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.7%

AEM opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $155.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.