abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,700 shares, agrowthof31.4% from the July 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

