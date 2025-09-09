abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.59 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 5.78 ($0.08). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,553,592 shares changing hands.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 1.6%
The firm has a market cap of £20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.59.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
