Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 29,978 Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $22,940,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,534,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 347,051 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 363,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 248,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

