Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 190,000 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. $VYNE

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.80. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 8,097.69%. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

