Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 35,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ALHC opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. KeyCorp raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hyong Kim sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $396,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 447,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,872. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $248,010.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 374,531 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,241.31. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

