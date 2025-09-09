Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 4,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,787,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 399,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

