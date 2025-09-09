Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 8,300 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

