Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veris Residential by 26.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Veris Residential by 7.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Veris Residential by 1,027.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 249,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 227,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

