Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 150,000 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. $CPIX

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
