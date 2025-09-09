Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 75,941 Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Invesco Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.