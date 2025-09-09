Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.