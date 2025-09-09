Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $137,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.86 and a beta of 1.33. Vericel Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

