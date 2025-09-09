Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in PepGen, Inc. $PEPG

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 4.13% of PepGen worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepGen by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PepGen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PepGen by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepGen by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PepGen by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of PepGen from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

PepGen stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. PepGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that PepGen, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

