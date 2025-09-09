Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price objective on Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

