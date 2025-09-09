Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

