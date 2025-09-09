Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $722,000 Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. $HCAT

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Health Catalyst worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Summit Redstone set a $5.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.