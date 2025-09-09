Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $908,000 Stock Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Match Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Match Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,979.08. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock valued at $907,839. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

