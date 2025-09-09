Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $2.49 Million in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,869,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,754,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,984,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,716,000.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KMTS stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

