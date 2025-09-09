Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $939,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.350–0.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

