Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. $KPTI

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898,520 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 4.92% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 543,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.34. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

