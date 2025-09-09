Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,773.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.3%

UE stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

