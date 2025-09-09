Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 24,000 Shares of Surrozen, Inc. $SRZN

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 2.70% of Surrozen worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Stempoint Capital LP raised its position in Surrozen by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 167,655 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Surrozen by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.62. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.09. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 274.42% and a negative return on equity of 545.43%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Surrozen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

