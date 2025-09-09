Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

