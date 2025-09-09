Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in SharkNinja by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SharkNinja by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

