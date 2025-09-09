Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 175,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.55.

Insider Activity

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.Klaviyo’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $223,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 445,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,022,539.96. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $474,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 517,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,394,529.46. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,389 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,415. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

