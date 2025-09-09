Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 175,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Klaviyo Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.55.
Insider Activity
In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $223,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 445,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,022,539.96. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $474,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 517,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,394,529.46. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,389 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,415. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
