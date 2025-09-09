Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 662,348 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,348 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Talos Energy worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 360.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,601.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 571.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.