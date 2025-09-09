Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. $AARD

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AARD. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,419,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

AARD opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aardvark Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AARD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AARD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

