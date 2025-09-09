Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $315,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 34.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.26. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

