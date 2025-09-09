Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,259 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

