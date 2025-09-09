Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 540,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,188 shares of company stock worth $1,423,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

