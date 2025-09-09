Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,647 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,999 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 894,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,801 shares of company stock worth $14,763,913 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.4%

eBay stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

