Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,165 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

