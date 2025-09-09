Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,278 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

