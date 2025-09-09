Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 238.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

