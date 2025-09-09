Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,314 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,627,965 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.1%

FIX opened at $713.85 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $733.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $641.99 and a 200-day moving average of $490.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

