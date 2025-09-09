Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,466 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of CION Investment worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. CION Investment Corporation has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Analysts expect that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.