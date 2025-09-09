Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 826 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $851,722.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 169,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,683,814. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656 in the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

