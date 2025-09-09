Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8,722.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 839,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,790,000 after purchasing an additional 829,846 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 693,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,174,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

