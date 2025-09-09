Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.