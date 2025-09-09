Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Andersons by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 230,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

