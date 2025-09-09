Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $283.29 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $285.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

