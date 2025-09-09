Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SNX opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.