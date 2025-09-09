Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $353,985,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after acquiring an additional 494,224 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $109,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $277.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

